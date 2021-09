👩‍🚀 Create quality Zoning Kit

Hello everyone πŸ‘‹

https://www.figma.com/community/file/975167119034085130

This zoning kit was created around a user-centric approach. I am basing myself on the β€œLean UX” methodology and more precisely on Phase 4, ie β€œPrototype and Modeling” to use this Kit.

To answer the problem, it is often difficult to create / transcribe its zoning in a nice zoning that allows the parties to easily plan the future interface. And in some cases, if the client / company is unable to project enough, they will need graphic models. And we all know that's not the best (and fair) solution.

🧠With this zoning kit, there is no need to take the lead in creating beautiful zonings, beautiful compositions. I already did it for you! You start with a solid foundation and you can grow from that file by customizing the colors if you want.

I hope you enjoy it, stay tuned for various upcoming developments and feel free to follow me for other publications πŸ˜‰

Press "L" if you do and follow me for new shots.

Have a good day! πŸ€™

Julien