👩‍🚀 Create quality Zoning Kit

Hello everyone 👋

https://www.figma.com/community/file/975167119034085130

This zoning kit was created around a user-centric approach. I am basing myself on the “Lean UX” methodology and more precisely on Phase 4, ie “Prototype and Modeling” to use this Kit.

To answer the problem, it is often difficult to create / transcribe its zoning in a nice zoning that allows the parties to easily plan the future interface. And in some cases, if the client / company is unable to project enough, they will need graphic models. And we all know that's not the best (and fair) solution.

🧠 With this zoning kit, there is no need to take the lead in creating beautiful zonings, beautiful compositions. I already did it for you! You start with a solid foundation and you can grow from that file by customizing the colors if you want.

Julien