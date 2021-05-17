Luck Bike - 20 Minute Logo

Horse Shoe + Bicycle Wheel = Luck Bike

I tuned into the @unfold livestream last Friday when they decided to brand a random bike shop in Rio, Brazil.

I didn't go as far as the group did with a branding system, but I was able to create a logo in about 20 minutes to contribute to the fun. The other designers did a great job executing their ideas! I loved seeing the totally unique takes.

Check out past livestreams on their YouTube channel or tune in live on Fridays.