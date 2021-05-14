RegoPantes Business - Landing page

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Hello World,
Long time no shoot 😅.
RegaoPantes business is a platform that connects farmers with restaurants or companies that need agricultural products.
This landing page serves to introduce, provide facts, and the benefits of joining RegoPantes Business.
What do you think?
Give your L 😊