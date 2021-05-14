Nastya

Genshin impact

Nastya
Nastya
  • Save
Genshin impact procreate design minimal game illustraion girl character genshinimpact character
Download color palette

At last time i started to play at genshin imact. I think that everyone know this game. While i played i think ,,hmmm..i like Jean,she is soooo cool,, so i decided to draw her at my own style

Nastya
Nastya

More by Nastya

View profile
    • Like