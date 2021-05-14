Kurt Rasos

Pixel Art - Diego Valeri

I've been digging through my old files and found a pixel illustration I put together in honor Valeri's goal in MLS Cup 2015. Valeri's goal was the fastest scored in MLS Cup history.

Posted on May 14, 2021
