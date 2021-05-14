Henry Brentlinger

Corvus Logo

Henry Brentlinger
Henry Brentlinger
Hire Me
  • Save
Corvus Logo custom lettering illustration vector logotype thick stroke lineart linework crow eagle corporate lettering custom type bird logo raven branding logo corvus
Download color palette
Henry Brentlinger
Henry Brentlinger
Let's Make Something Great.
Hire Me

More by Henry Brentlinger

View profile
    • Like