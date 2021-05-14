Dan Rigby
Geometric Shape Icons

We're doing a few updates to our site. Part of that was adding to our existing set of icons. Inspired by combinations of simple geometric shapes and motion.

In the meantime you can check out our current site at versett.com

Posted on May 14, 2021
