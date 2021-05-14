Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

Liight

Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
  • Save
Liight illustrator icon minimal branding logocore illustration flat dailylogochallenge logo design
Download color palette

Instagram | Behance
Liight Candles Company Logo Idea.
#dailylogochallenge
Feedbacks are appreciated.
Press 'L' to like.
Cheers.

Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

More by Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

View profile
    • Like