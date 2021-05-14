Matteo Marzagalli

Workout - UI Design

Workout - UI Design model light dark app design mobile uiux ui dailyui fit fitness gym workout
Hi guys, today I tried to design a workout page for a fitness app.
(100 Days UI Challenge #041)

Feel free to leave a feedback in the comments!
You can also find some of my works here: https://www.behance.net/matteoguerebc3

Posted on May 14, 2021
