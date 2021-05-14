HOPFEREI - Logo & Wordmark

Sayo

This logo was made for a tavern.
It includes the german word for "hop", so I figured the O would be a good place for an icon of a simplified version of a hop. I only used the upper part since other versions were too complex and the circle shape didn't match well with the triangular kind of shape of an hop.

It's still one of my favorite designs since it's so minimalistic, modern and unique.

