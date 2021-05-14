Idris-Animashaun Olabisi

Dark Themed Music Playlist App

Dark Themed Music Playlist App design ux darktheme
I decided to make a dark-themed playlist screen after watching a tutorial video on Youtube by Caler Edwards. This was one of my first attempts at using Adobe XD. I would appreciate your reviews.

Posted on May 14, 2021
