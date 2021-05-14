SKYY Lounge - Ramstein

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This was the original name of the hookah lounge that wanted to rebrand. We've decided to stick with the name, but I've changed the logo since their previous logo was the same as "SKYY Vodka". Since the hookah lounge is no longer associated with SKYY Vodka, it was time to update their logo.
It's still fairly similar to the old style, but I'm pretty happy with the result.