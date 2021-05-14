Sayo

SKYY Lounge - Ramstein

Sayo
Sayo
  • Save
SKYY Lounge - Ramstein vector typography minimal logo illustration graphic design design clean branding art
Download color palette

This was the original name of the hookah lounge that wanted to rebrand. We've decided to stick with the name, but I've changed the logo since their previous logo was the same as "SKYY Vodka". Since the hookah lounge is no longer associated with SKYY Vodka, it was time to update their logo.

It's still fairly similar to the old style, but I'm pretty happy with the result.

Sayo
Sayo

More by Sayo

View profile
    • Like