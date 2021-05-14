Sayo

SolveITKL - Logo & Wordmark

This is the logo I made for https://solve-it-kl.de
We played around with a few different ideas, the old logo was a 3d cube which was too complex. We simplified it, but we've decided to go a different route. We liked the idea of having a light bulb as an icon with the S in it. After a couple iterations we ended up with this.

