Cailee - Twitch Follower Alert

Cailee - Twitch Follower Alert twitch illustration vector minimal animation design graphic design clean branding art
This animation was for one of three Twitch alerts for Cailee. (www.twitch.tv/caileetv)

You can find the full project with references and animations here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/110051569/Cailee-Animated-Twitch-Alerts

