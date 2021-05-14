Bank Of Nigeria Mobile Application-UIUX (Case-Study)

Hey guys,

It's been a minute. But I'm excited to share this little case study I just currently worked on.

In this case study, I explored a possible alternative design for a mobile banking application inspired by a Certain Nigerian Bank. I didn't want to use the bank name for this project so I came up with the name Bank Of Nigeria.

Kindly View the full presentation Here

Let me know what you think, Feel free to Critique in the comment section!

