Jprint Studio

Yolissa Sans Serif Font

Jprint Studio
Jprint Studio
  • Save
Yolissa Sans Serif Font sanserif handwriting handlettering illustrator typography illustration font design font design branding
Download color palette

Yolissa is an elegant and modern sans serif font with an undeniably clean feel. With its neat and beautiful arrangement of letters, this typeface will look outstanding in both formal and non-formal designs.

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/yolissa/ref/237608/

Jprint Studio
Jprint Studio

More by Jprint Studio

View profile
    • Like