Caleb Lynds-Martin

Kings Court

Caleb Lynds-Martin
Caleb Lynds-Martin
  • Save
Kings Court simple logo crown monogram logo logo design king monogram minimalist lion logo
Download color palette

“Kings Court” is a logo design concept for a Canadian streetwear and skateboarding lifestyle brand. Their brand is centralized around Hip Hop and youth culture, producing a variety of clothing items and skateboard accessories.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Caleb Lynds-Martin
Caleb Lynds-Martin

More by Caleb Lynds-Martin

View profile
    • Like