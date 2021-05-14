HeyItsJoe - Illustration

This design was part of my twitch-package for "HeyItsJoe" back in 2019. Since Joe didn't have a logo and I needed something for his Twitch-Transition, I drew his head by tracing an image he posted on instagram.

This image is still used in his current transition and the full stream package can be found here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/100910019/HeyItsJoe-Twitch-Revamp