Nozomi Font

Nozomi Font handwriting handlettering typography logo illustrator illustration font design font design branding
Nozomi is a cute and casual handwritten font with an incredibly friendly feel. Whether you’re looking for fonts for Instagram or calligraphy scripts for DIY projects, this font will turn any creative idea into a true piece of art!

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/nozomi/ref/237608/

