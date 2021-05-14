Jeff Battson

My Accountability

My Accountability dashboard ui visual design design ux ui
Gym Launch Secrets is a successful gym startup system. To build off their success they wanted to create a dynamic platform (Later named Accountability) to optimize the sales funnel and interactions between owners, trainers and their clients.

Learn more about what we did:
https://www.jeffbattson.com/project/gym-launch/

