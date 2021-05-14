Jprint Studio

Emalia Handwriting Font

Jprint Studio
Jprint Studio
  • Save
Emalia Handwriting Font handwriting handlettering typography logo illustrator illustration font design font design branding
Download color palette

Emalia is a cute and casual handwritten font with an incredibly friendly feel. It features gorgeous swashes and ligatures that make this script incredibly versatile. Whether you’re looking for fonts for Instagram or calligraphy scripts for DIY projects, Emalia will turn any creative idea into a true piece of art!

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/emalia-2/ref/237608/

Jprint Studio
Jprint Studio

More by Jprint Studio

View profile
    • Like