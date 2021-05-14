Cлaвeн Ђервида

Alternativeto website redesign

I am using this site ("http://alternativeto.net/") frequently but I don't like the design and feel of it. So I used some illustration from https://undraw.co/ and the main color of the logo.
I think I made the website more friendly. This is the first version. Second version is on the way.

Posted on May 14, 2021
