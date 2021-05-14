Brendan Cogbill

*Mock Brand* Smart Banc Finance App UX Visual

Brendan Cogbill
Brendan Cogbill
  • Save
*Mock Brand* Smart Banc Finance App UX Visual graphic design website minimal web ux ui branding illustration design
Download color palette

I wanted to create an app that I felt would be beneficial for me as well as others in the position that I am. Wanting to lower my debts and see progress in real time which was huge for me.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Brendan Cogbill
Brendan Cogbill

More by Brendan Cogbill

View profile
    • Like