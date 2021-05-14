Good for Sale
White Pigeon - Modern handwritten font

White Pigeon - Modern handwritten font wedding invitation modern wedding design script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
White pigeon - Modern handwritten font

Price
$29
Available on din-studio.com
White pigeon - Modern handwritten font

White Pigeon is a modern handwritten font. It brings a beautiful and attractive typeface. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding, wedding and quotes.

Includes:
– White Pigeon (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– Stylistic Set
– Beautiful Ligatures
– Multilingual Support
– PUA Encoded
– Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13142/white_pigeon.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/white-pigeon/

