Wessam Eltantawy

"All in one

Wessam Eltantawy
Wessam Eltantawy
  • Save
"All in one brand identity branding illustrator icon logo design
Download color palette

All in one provide Video Intercom systems. They can be used at any place where people need to give access to someone on a property/building. The system replaces an actual doorman, allowing App to receive a video phone call from the intercom and allow access remotely.

⁣𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞? ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
Feel free to reach out via DM or by email:

Wesso.designs@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Wessam Eltantawy
Wessam Eltantawy

More by Wessam Eltantawy

View profile
    • Like