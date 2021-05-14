Michael John

Ezeji Packaging-Design

Ezeji Packaging-Design branding packagingdesign branding and logo logo
Ezeji is a local parboiled yam brand created to serve the young and fast paced customer looking have a good local meal but very quick, and stress-free with original local taste and flavour.

The parkaging was designed to be simple, fits into a handbag without stress and easy to carry around without having to carry an extra weight or luggage and also comes with a microwavable plate inside.

