Nichole Kazarinoff

106 Hitmonlee

Nichole Kazarinoff
Nichole Kazarinoff
Hire Me
  • Save
106 Hitmonlee kanto patch pokémon collection series pokédex illustration icon badge mascot
Download color palette

Pokémon Number 106 !

As always, the colors of the Pokémon were sourced from the original illustrations and the border ring colors represent the Pokémon type.

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Nichole Kazarinoff
Nichole Kazarinoff
Hi! Thanks for checking out my dribbble!
Hire Me

More by Nichole Kazarinoff

View profile
    • Like