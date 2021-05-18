Nichole Kazarinoff

105 Marowak

105 Marowak kanto patch pokémon collection series pokédex illustration icon badge mascot
Pokémon Number 105 !

As always, the colors of the Pokémon were sourced from the original illustrations and the border ring colors represent the Pokémon type.

Posted on May 18, 2021
