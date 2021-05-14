Loren Klein

On the Road Again Lettering for Texas Monthly Magazine Cover

On the Road Again Lettering for Texas Monthly Magazine Cover type typography lettering handlettering
My lettering is on the cover of a magazine! It was a pleasure working with Texas Monthly to draw up "On the Road Again" for their latest issue.

Art Direction: Victoria Millner
Photography: Nick Simonite

Posted on May 14, 2021
