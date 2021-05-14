Daily UI 002

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
In my second step on this UI challenge from DailyUI, we got to solve a credit card checkout page (decided to implement it for smartphone and tablet). It was, again, very important to focus on basic design patters regarding with this simple but widely used nowadays paying method. Tryed to understand the user experience of filling information from a credit card and show how it could be simpler if i showed a card and how those information was asociated with the plastic that any user can possess during this process.