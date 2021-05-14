Thayla Callegaro

Projeto de Sistema

Thayla Callegaro
Thayla Callegaro
  • Save
Projeto de Sistema system design system sistema uxuidesign uxui design ux design ui design
Download color palette

Design of an HR system developed for studies.

Projeto de um sistema RH desenvolvido para estudos.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Thayla Callegaro
Thayla Callegaro

More by Thayla Callegaro

View profile
    • Like