3D DAHLIA flower ~ Fluid art painting ~ Acrylic pouring for begi

In this fluid art tutorial you will see, how to create simple 3D dahlia flower.
If you are a beginner in acrylic pouring, you definitelly have to try this technique!
Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam azo yellow deep
- Amsterdam vandyke brown
- Amsterdam naples yellow
- Vellejo quinacridone burnt orange
Material:
- 12x12 inch canvass
- Acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium
- Skewer
- Spinning table
My mixing paints tutorial:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
Easy 3D flower tutorial:
https://youtu.be/HeQiRRcPAYc
Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/7TGS6db6Ai4