3D DAHLIA flower ~ Fluid art painting ~ Acrylic pouring for begi

In this fluid art tutorial you will see, how to create simple 3D dahlia flower.

If you are a beginner in acrylic pouring, you definitelly have to try this technique!

Colours:

- Amsterdam titanium white

- Amsterdam azo yellow deep

- Amsterdam vandyke brown

- Amsterdam naples yellow

- Vellejo quinacridone burnt orange

Material:

- 12x12 inch canvass

- Acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium

- Skewer

- Spinning table

