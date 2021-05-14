Fiona Art

3D DAHLIA flower ~ Fluid art painting ~ Acrylic pouring for begi

Fiona Art
Fiona Art
  • Save
3D DAHLIA flower ~ Fluid art painting ~ Acrylic pouring for begi fluid art paintings stayhome flower acrylic paint design tutorial art pouring acrylic
Download color palette

In this fluid art tutorial you will see, how to create simple 3D dahlia flower.
If you are a beginner in acrylic pouring, you definitelly have to try this technique!

Don't forget to come to Marina's Baby shower party tomorrow, May 15th 2pm EST!

Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam azo yellow deep
- Amsterdam vandyke brown
- Amsterdam naples yellow
- Vellejo quinacridone burnt orange

Material:
- 12x12 inch canvass
- Acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium
- Skewer
- Spinning table

My mixing paints tutorial:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

Easy 3D flower tutorial:
https://youtu.be/HeQiRRcPAYc

Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/7TGS6db6Ai4

Fiona Art
Fiona Art

More by Fiona Art

View profile
    • Like