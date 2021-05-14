By 2100, areas now home to 200 million people could fall permanently below the high tide line. 200 million.

Over the past 15 years, the global mean sea level has risen 54 mm. With Kat from KatKat Studio , we decided to create a set with our own individual skills, her with jewelry, myself with design, to display data about this sea level rise, and its consequences.

