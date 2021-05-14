Studio Facelift is a creators' practice. The firm develops designs in the fields of graphic and visual design and architectural, urban and interior design. The brand formation revolved around the connection between spaces, lifestyles and the spirit of makeovers. The brand identity is reflective of the response an end user will have in experiencing the embellishments of the designs by Studio Facelift. For the wordmark, we chose a sans-serif in lowercase that whispers clean simplicity. In the logo, the elevated surface ennobles the hollow box, all of it overflowing of splendour and simplicity. The colour palette chosen calls for warmth in its ivory oranges and showers comfort and contentment from its soft purples.