Car UI Design Concept using 3D Model

Car UI Design Concept using 3D Model automotive vehicle mk1 volkswagen car adobexd 3d animation 3dmodel webdesign uidesign
I have been learning Blender 3D modeling to create interesting UI design and graphic elements to be used in web design.
I created the car model and animated it in Blender, and I rendered the animation as image frames which were used to create this UI concept in Adobe XD.

See my instagram or behance for more details on this project.
https://www.behance.net/naeimasgary
https://www.instagram.com/naeim.io/

