Car UI Design Concept using 3D Model

I have been learning Blender 3D modeling to create interesting UI design and graphic elements to be used in web design.

I created the car model and animated it in Blender, and I rendered the animation as image frames which were used to create this UI concept in Adobe XD.

See my instagram or behance for more details on this project.

https://www.behance.net/naeimasgary

https://www.instagram.com/naeim.io/