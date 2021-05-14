Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Axure Cloud UX/UI Design

Axure Cloud UX/UI Design web ux ui design ui minimal interface interfaces axure app design
As Director of Product Design, I overhauled the UX and UI of Axure Cloud, a web-based application that allows Axure users to view, manage, and handoff their products in the cloud.

https://www.robertgourleydesign.com/

Posted on May 14, 2021
