Haley Franker Siska

Muddled Skincare Packaging Design

Haley Franker Siska
Haley Franker Siska
  • Save
Muddled Skincare Packaging Design adobe dimension brand identity 3d mockup 3d design 3d beauty brand 3d modeling design logo branding typography 3d art packaging graphic design
Muddled Skincare Packaging Design adobe dimension brand identity 3d mockup 3d design 3d beauty brand 3d modeling design logo branding typography 3d art packaging graphic design
Muddled Skincare Packaging Design adobe dimension brand identity 3d mockup 3d design 3d beauty brand 3d modeling design logo branding typography 3d art packaging graphic design
Download color palette
  1. HFD_Dribbble_Muddled_BothSkin.png
  2. HFD_Dribbble_Muddled_Moisturizer.png
  3. HFD_Dribbble_Muddled_Toner.png

The branding and package design was created in Illustrator. I created the 3D models and styling in Dimension.

Haley Franker Siska
Haley Franker Siska
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Haley Franker Siska

View profile
    • Like