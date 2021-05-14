Ryen King - Personal CV/Resume Figma Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✅ Download Link ✅
Ryen King – Multipurpose template for Designer, Developer, Freelancer, Agency, Portfolio websites. Layers are well organized with proper naming conventions so you can easily access and change things according to your needs.
Features
Homepage
Project page
Blog page
Dark style
Creative & Minimal Design
Fully Customizable
Modern & Creative Design
Named Layers, Well organized
Pixel Perfect
Simple and Powerfull