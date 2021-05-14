Ryen King - Personal CV/Resume Figma Template

✅ Download Link ✅



Ryen King – Multipurpose template for Designer, Developer, Freelancer, Agency, Portfolio websites. Layers are well organized with proper naming conventions so you can easily access and change things according to your needs.

Features

Homepage

Project page

Blog page

Dark style

Creative & Minimal Design

Fully Customizable

Modern & Creative Design

Named Layers, Well organized

Pixel Perfect

Simple and Powerfull