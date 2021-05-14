UI/UX Kits

Dailoz - Daily Activity Mobile Apps UI Kit

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
Dailoz - Daily Activity Mobile Apps UI Kit gradient blur gradient ui ux ui design ux design mobil app blur minimal simple 3d illustration 3d illustration clean chart progress bar card dashboard
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

Dailoz - Daily Activity Mobile Apps UI Kit to help you speed up your project workflow

30+ Screens
Vector-Based Compatibility
Sketch
Figma
Invision Studio
Adobe XD 100% vector editable and scalable. The color is easy to change. Each illustration is organized, named & very easy to use.

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like