Natalie Bradt Wilkins

Printer Wonderland: pop up shop

Printer Wonderland: pop up shop vector typography brand identity window banners bag design facebook cover tag design pattern design branding digital campaign illustration package design social campaign logodesign
It was such an honor to compete and win in the 2019 Printer Wonderland logo design competition. I was immediately drawn to the folk art influence required for this project. I pulled a lot of my inspiration from my background in fashion design, having done a lot of research on traditional Scandinavian textiles.

Coming up with a fresh new take for the Printer Wonderland pop-up shop, I created a new logo, as well as all social media advertising. I also designed window banners and posters and assisted in creating curated design elements for the gallery itself.

