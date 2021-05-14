Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It was such an honor to compete and win in the 2019 Printer Wonderland logo design competition. I was immediately drawn to the folk art influence required for this project. I pulled a lot of my inspiration from my background in fashion design, having done a lot of research on traditional Scandinavian textiles.
Coming up with a fresh new take for the Printer Wonderland pop-up shop, I created a new logo, as well as all social media advertising. I also designed window banners and posters and assisted in creating curated design elements for the gallery itself.