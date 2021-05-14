It was such an honor to compete and win in the 2019 Printer Wonderland logo design competition. I was immediately drawn to the folk art influence required for this project. I pulled a lot of my inspiration from my background in fashion design, having done a lot of research on traditional Scandinavian textiles.

Coming up with a fresh new take for the Printer Wonderland pop-up shop, I created a new logo, as well as all social media advertising. I also designed window banners and posters and assisted in creating curated design elements for the gallery itself.