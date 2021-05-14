Ravi Singh

Logo for the public figure GJKL

Ravi Singh
Ravi Singh
  • Save
Logo for the public figure GJKL illustration design vector logo
Download color palette

The concept was to show speed, intelligence and self dependency. I made a eagle as it's very fast and inteeligent and it is holding the brain itself to show self dependency.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Ravi Singh
Ravi Singh

More by Ravi Singh

View profile
    • Like