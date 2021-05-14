Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)

Swim Float Schedule

Swim Float Schedule application
Hi Everyone,
This is an app for setting up the schedule for the swimming practice for every kind of swimmer. From Beginner to Professional. Comment down your reviews below and help me in case it can be improved more.
Thanks

