Savings.com Blog - Savvy Heroes

Haven't published a shot in a while, so hi Dribbble! Here are some blog cover/hero images I made recently for Savings.com's new lifestyle blog, Savvy. I also coined the name Savvy.
Savvy connects brands with millions of online shoppers with tips on finding the best deals and saving money.