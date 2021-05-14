A website showing the auditory pathway of the in humans. This project was made in collaboration with Avijith Singh. Our aim was to simplify and show the process of hearing. From the ear canal to the cerebrum in the brain. We have talked to doctors from NIMHANS who specialize in the field. The visuals were made in Illustrator, layout in Adobe XD and animated in Adobe After Effects. This project was done in collaboration with Avijith Singh.