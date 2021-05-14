Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A website showing the auditory pathway of the in humans. This project was made in collaboration with Avijith Singh. Our aim was to simplify and show the process of hearing. From the ear canal to the cerebrum in the brain. We have talked to doctors from NIMHANS who specialize in the field. The visuals were made in Illustrator, layout in Adobe XD and animated in Adobe After Effects. This project was done in collaboration with Avijith Singh.