Balram Singh Chauhan

UX Case Study

UX Case Study gradient fitness tracker project ux case study
This the design of my project on a fitness tracking app. I've also made a case study on it. You can read it on Medium.👇👇👇
https://balramsc9.medium.com/trackfitness-activity-a-ux-case-study-b43e39eb1f3b

Posted on May 14, 2021
