IKEA Life at Home report 2020

Every year, IKEA launch their Life at Home Report. The programme researches and explores global trends and priorities around all things life at home. In a year like no other, 2020, the annual study was more important than ever. IKEA defines 2020 as "the year when home became everything". Given's research found that people everywhere around the world have been redefining their priorities in life and at home. That's why the 2020 Life at Home report and campaign are called "The big home reboot."

Illustrations/Stickers by Bex. Project for Given Agency.