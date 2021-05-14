Mahshad Haq

Darchin Products Logo Design

Darchin Products Logo Design
Darchin products include spices, nuts, coffee etc. The name "Darchin" in Persian means cinnamon. The logo mark is a combination of cinnamon, olive leaves and coffee bean.

Posted on May 14, 2021
