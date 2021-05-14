Gideon Abishek

The portal

characterdesign digitalart art illustrations digital painting concept art character
I making a digital art story in my instgram page, this is a concept art of a village hidden in the moutains only true warrior can enter.
I used Krita software for making the artwork , i started with rough sketch and then went on to add grey scales to the art to better understand the light sources and shadow and at last added the colors to pop up the art work.

