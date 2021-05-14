The portal

Trending designs to inspire you
I making a digital art story in my instgram page, this is a concept art of a village hidden in the moutains only true warrior can enter.
I used Krita software for making the artwork , i started with rough sketch and then went on to add grey scales to the art to better understand the light sources and shadow and at last added the colors to pop up the art work.