Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elis Shteer

Mobile Application - Insuredoo

Elis Shteer
Elis Shteer
  • Save
Mobile Application - Insuredoo 3d art appstore illustration app ux app design ui figma design insurance insurance company insurance app
Download color palette

We have a pretty interesting shot today. The digital world is moving into all spheres of our lives, companies are changing their business models and it is so great that you can get many services right from your PC or even smartphones.
Insuredoo project is online car insurance with clean and intuitive design for users. You can get a policy just in 10 minutes and we think it is awesome!
***
Drop us the line elyashteer2000@gmail.com

Elis Shteer
Elis Shteer

More by Elis Shteer

View profile
    • Like