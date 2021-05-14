Sonia Yim

NVIDIA STUDIO unofficial mascot Challenge

Sonia Yim
Sonia Yim
  • Save
NVIDIA STUDIO unofficial mascot Challenge design clean creative illustration space dribbble character design character
Download color palette

Here's my vision of NVIDIA STUDIO unofficial mascot! I wanted to create a creature that is futuristic, bold & bright, yet modern. It has a grand vision and wearing a NVIDIA t-shirt to promote the brand. What do you think?

1577528 studio dribbble challenge 1600x1200 enus v6
Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Sonia Yim
Sonia Yim

More by Sonia Yim

View profile
    • Like